Charlotte man suspected of trying to rob two banks in one day caught by police

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they have arrested the man who was sought for robbing the Woodforest National Bank and attempting to rob a Fifth Third Bank on Dec. 30 in the University City area.
Thomas Hammond, 46, was arrested Tuesday and charged with common law robbery and attempted common law robbery. He is currently at the Mecklenburg County Jail.
Police say he entered the Fifth Third Bank at 8601 J.M. Keyenes Drive on Dec. 30, and handed a bank employee a note demanding money. The suspect fled the scene before receiving any money, officials said.
He later entered the Woodforest National Bank inside the Walmart at 7735 N. Tryon Street and demanded money. After receiving money, the suspect fled.
Records show Hammond was arrested in 2014 in Charlotte and charged with obtaining property under false pretenses.
Anyone with information concerning these cases or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. The public may also call the FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 with information.
