Another pedestrian struck and killed by train on Main Street in Kannapolis

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Kannapolis Wednesday afternoon, reports the Independent Tribune in Cabarrus County.
The identity of the person was not released. Investigators with the Kannapolis Police told the Tribune officers were called to the 900 block of South Main Street in Kannapolis about 12:08 p.m. on Wednesday. The body of the pedestrian was found there, and is believed to have been killed by a passing train.
A similar death was reported in September, when a Kannapolis teen found near railroad tracks in the 900 block of South Main Street. The victim was identified as Adriana Lorenzo Salinas, 17. He was found lying near the tracks.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
