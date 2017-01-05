Dale Earnhardt Jr. wedding video

The Lake Norman 39th Annual New Year’s Day Barefoot Tournament shaped up to be an is exciting contest, with competitors from Florida to Canada are traveling to Sherrills Ford to try tricks, stunts and just stay on their feet.
Rural Hill hosted First Footin’, an annual walk and celebration of Hogmanay, the Scottish New Year, on Sunday. A walk around the Rural Hill farm grounds was followed by a Stone Soup Blessing and Gathering. Andrea Jones, Pipe Major of the Loch Norman Pipe Band, played during the event.
Martha and Preston Taylor started a program called Feeding the Children, which cooks and delivers lunches to elementary school children in need during winter and spring break. They helped volunteers cook,assemble and bag meals in the kitchen at First United Methodist Church Belmont, before volunteers delivered them.
Whale watchers see humpback whales breach, vocalize and lunge feed during the summer of 2016 in the Salish Sea, waters from the San Juan Islands to Victoria, B.C. Researchers and crews with whale-watching boats report an unprecedented number of sightings of North Pacific humpback whales here.
Manuel "Manolo" Betancur , owner of Las Delicias bakery, has a small corner of his store devoted to alcohol hangover cures. While the edible cures are made year-round, holidays like New Year's Eve and the parties surrounding them highlight the need for empanadas, papa rellenas, Colombian chorizo and moreilla (blood sausage) to the fore.