Dale Earnhardt Jr. wedding video

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s marriage to Amy Reimann was the social event of the holiday season for NASCAR. The wedding took place New Year’s Eve at Childress Vineyards in Lexington.
Heart Stone Films

Community

Barefoot water skiing on Lake Norman

The Lake Norman 39th Annual New Year’s Day Barefoot Tournament shaped up to be an is exciting contest, with competitors from Florida to Canada are traveling to Sherrills Ford to try tricks, stunts and just stay on their feet.

Local

First Footin'

Rural Hill hosted First Footin’, an annual walk and celebration of Hogmanay, the Scottish New Year, on Sunday. A walk around the Rural Hill farm grounds was followed by a Stone Soup Blessing and Gathering. Andrea Jones, Pipe Major of the Loch Norman Pipe Band, played during the event.

Local

First Baby of 2017

First baby of 2017 is Charlee Marie Kraft, shown at Carolinas Medical Center with parents Jason and Lisa Kraft, sister Paiten and brother Austin.

Local

Feeding the Children

Martha and Preston Taylor started a program called Feeding the Children, which cooks and delivers lunches to elementary school children in need during winter and spring break. They helped volunteers cook,assemble and bag meals in the kitchen at First United Methodist Church Belmont, before volunteers delivered them.

Local

Hangover cures

Manuel "Manolo" Betancur , owner of Las Delicias bakery, has a small corner of his store devoted to alcohol hangover cures. While the edible cures are made year-round, holidays like New Year's Eve and the parties surrounding them highlight the need for empanadas, papa rellenas, Colombian chorizo and moreilla (blood sausage) to the fore.

Local

Ice skating in Uptown

The WBT Holiday on Ice outdoor skating rink at the NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaza was a popular spot as people continued to enjoy the holiday season and warm weather.

Editor's Choice Videos