Woman already in jail is now charged with two counts of statutory rape

A 28-year-old Iredell County woman who was already in jail for probation violation is now charged with allegedly having sex with the child, according to Iredell County investigators.
Samantha Ann Beck, of Tomlin Road in Harmony, is charged with two counts of statutory rape of a child under 15 years of age, said the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Darren Campbell says a report came to the Sheriff’s Office from Iredell County Department of Social Service and the victim was taken to the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center for a forensic interview.
During the interview, the child disclosed that while in a home with the suspect, they had sexual intercourse on two occasions.
Beck was already in custody at the Cabarrus County Detention Center serving a sentence from a probation violation. Reports state she was on probation for larceny in Davie County. Beck was given a secured bond of $50.000, officials said.
