Waxhaw police officer’s 2-year-old son shoots mom with dad’s gun

The 2-year-old son of a Waxhaw police officer accidentally shot his mother with his dad’s off-duty gun, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.
The shooting happened at Officer Jeremy Ferguson’s home on Bigham Road at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The toddler unzipped a bag, found the gun and fired a shot, hitting his 30-year-old mom in the back, sheriff’s office spokesman Tony Underwood told Observer news partner WBTV. The mom has since been released from a hospital and is expected to be OK.
Ferguson was placed on administrative leave with pay while the department conducts an internal investigation, Waxhaw Police Chief Mike Eiss told WBTV. The State Bureau of Investigation also is investigating and has interviewed the 2-year-old, the station reported.
“It only takes a second or two for a child to be able to gain access to a gun if it’s accessible,” Underwood told WBTV. “In this case, it was on the child’s level on the floor. It’s a reminder that children are smarter sometimes than we give them credit for being.”
