Deputy hospitalized after man springs from car with fists flying in traffic stop

A Cleveland County Sheriff’s Deputy was hospitalized Thursday after one of four people in a car jumped out during a traffic stop in Kings Mountain and started punching the officer, reports the Gaston Gazette.
Sheriff’s Deputy Dustin Smith was taken to Carolinas HealthCare System Kings Mountain for treatment of non life-threatening injuries, the Gazette reported.
It happened around 9 a.m. Thursday when Jeremy Ray Tyson, 40, allegedly attacked Smith as he was getting out of his patrol car, the Gazette reported. Tyson also tried to take the deputy’s gun, officials told the Gazette.
Smith called for backup, and Sheriff’s deputies and Kings Mountain Police officers were able to subdue Tyson, the Gazette reported. Tyson and the driver, Samantha Hawkins Barrett, 41, were taken into custody and face drug related charges.
Tyson is charged with the assault on a government official and resisting arrest, the Gazette reported.
