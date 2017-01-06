CMS knows ice may be issue Monday, so will classes be cancelled or delayed?

When will the Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools decide whether to delay or cancel classes Monday?
It’s a legitimate question, with temperatures predicted to stay below freezing Saturday and Sunday, and 4 to 7 inches of snow expected over night Friday.
CMS officials were taking a wait-and-see attitude Friday and wouldn’t say what day or time a final decision will be made. The district has already taken a first step, by canceling all after-school and evening events for Friday and all athletic activities and community events in schools for Saturday and Sunday.
“CMS will continue monitoring forecasted weather and road conditions throughout the weekend to determine the best course of action for students and staff next week,” said a statement from the district Friday morning.
Whatever decision they make, it will involve experts from the N.C. Department of Transportation, Charlotte Department of Transportation and local police, CMS officials said.
“As soon as any decision is made, CMS will use the CMS website, Connect5 messages and news and social media to keep families and staff informed of any changes to normal district operations for Monday,” said a statement.
That CMS storm page is at www.cms.k12.nc.us/parents/resources/inclementweather/Pages/default.aspx.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
