Iredell-Statesville schools cancel after-school, weekend events due to snow

The Iredell-Statesville schools have canceled Friday after-school events and all weekend events on its campuses due to the predicted 4 to 7 inches of snow.
District officials said they will make a decision Sunday afternoon about whether classes should be canceled or postponed on Monday.
Road conditions at the start of next week are a concern, due to predictions that temperatures will not rise above freezing this weekend.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have also canceled all Friday evening and weekend events on their campuses. It has not said when a decision will be made on Monday classes.
