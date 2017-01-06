Local

January 6, 2017 1:50 PM

Iredell-Statesville schools cancel after-school, weekend events due to snow

By Mark Price

The Iredell-Statesville schools have canceled Friday after-school events and all weekend events on its campuses due to the predicted 4 to 7 inches of snow.

District officials said they will make a decision Sunday afternoon about whether classes should be canceled or postponed on Monday.

Road conditions at the start of next week are a concern, due to predictions that temperatures will not rise above freezing this weekend.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have also canceled all Friday evening and weekend events on their campuses. It has not said when a decision will be made on Monday classes.

