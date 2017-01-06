Where's the bread?

Bread was a hot ticket at area grocery stores as the first winter storm of the season approaches.
Theoden Janes tjanes@charlotteobserver.com

Community

Barefoot water skiing on Lake Norman

The Lake Norman 39th Annual New Year’s Day Barefoot Tournament shaped up to be an is exciting contest, with competitors from Florida to Canada are traveling to Sherrills Ford to try tricks, stunts and just stay on their feet.

Local

First Footin'

Rural Hill hosted First Footin’, an annual walk and celebration of Hogmanay, the Scottish New Year, on Sunday. A walk around the Rural Hill farm grounds was followed by a Stone Soup Blessing and Gathering. Andrea Jones, Pipe Major of the Loch Norman Pipe Band, played during the event.

Local

First Baby of 2017

First baby of 2017 is Charlee Marie Kraft, shown at Carolinas Medical Center with parents Jason and Lisa Kraft, sister Paiten and brother Austin.

