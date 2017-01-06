Here is Charlotte’s detailed plan for making snow-covered roads safe

The Charlotte Department of Transportation’s 47-page plan for “Ice Control and Snow Removal” will be tested Friday and Saturday, with up to seven inches of snow forecast.
In the plan, the N.C. Department of Transportation is responsible for clearing interstates and major roads like Brookshire Boulevard, Pineville-Matthews Road and Central Avenue.
CDOT is responsible for smaller thoroughfares such as South Boulevard, Providence Road, Beatties Ford Road and Prosperity Church Road.
The city also removes snow and ice from entrances to police and fire stations and hospitals. It also clears snow from most streets and sidewalks uptown.
Those are the first priorities.
After that, the city will move to smaller streets, such as the main ways in and out of neighborhoods.
Smaller neighborhood streets also come under the city’s purview, though winter storms usually don’t last long enough for the city to have to plow small streets.
“The next day the sun usually melts it away,” said CDOT spokesperson Linda Durrett. “By the time we have resources to go in there, it’s already gone.”
She added: “If it’s a protracted event, we will certainly work on neighborhood streets.”
People can report icy road conditions by calling CharMeck 311. Reports of routine icing on city streets can be called in to 704-336-3200.
For emergencies, people should call 911.
