January 7, 2017 8:33 AM

County by county: Roads, snow, closings

By Steve Lyttle

Correspondent

Here is a county-by- county look at the impact of the winter storm across the Charlotte region:

MECKLENBURG

Weather: Mix of light snow and freezing rain.

Snowfall: About 1 inch at the airport, ranging up to 4-5 inches near Lake Norman. No snow in southeast Mecklenburg.

Roads: Main roads wet with some slush and icy areas. Secondary roads snow-covered in Huntersville, Cornelius, Davidson and north Charlotte. Secondary roads icy in south Mecklenburg.

Key closings: Mecklenburg Library, Charlotte Regional Farmers Market, uptown Mint Museum.

Other news: Conditions vary greatly from north to south. But sidewalks and side roads are icy across the county.

ALEXANDER

Weather: Light snow at 8 a.m.

Snowfall: 6 inches in Taylorsville.

Roads: Snow-covered.

Key closings: Alexander YMCA

ANSON

Weather: Light rain, with temperatures above freezing.

Snowfall: None.

Roads: Mostly wet.

Key closings: None.

BURKE

Weather: Moderate snow at 8 a.m.

Snowfall: About 8 inches in Morganton, ranging up to 10 inches at Jonas Ridge.

Roads: Snow-covered and slippery.

Key closings: None reported.

CABARRUS

Weather: Light snow and light freezing rain.

Snowfall: Ranges from 1 inch in Harrisburg to 4.5 inches in Concord.

Roads: Main roads partially snow-covered. Secondary roads covered in snow and ice.

Key closings: Concord Mills opens at noon. Cannon YMCA opens at 1 p.m.

CALDWELL

Weather: Moderate snow at 8 a.m.

Snowfall: 7 inches in Lenoir.

Roads: Snow-covered and slippery. That includes U.S. 321.

Key closings: None reported.

CATAWBA

Weather: Moderate snow at 8 a.m.

Snowfall: 7 inches in Hickory. Reports range from 7-9 inches.

Roads: I-40 slushy with some icy spots. Other roads snow-covered.

Key closings: None reported.

CLEVELAND

Weather: Light snow at 8 a.m.

Snowfall: 5-7 inches.

Roads: I-85 partially snow-covered. U.S. 74 partially snow-covered. Other roads covered with snow and ice.

Key closings: None reported.

GASTON

Weather: Light snow at 8 a.m.

Snowfall: 3 inches north of I-85. About 1 inch south of Belmont.

Roads: Main roads wet, with some slushy and icy spots. Secondary roads snow and ice-covered, especially north of I-85.

Key closings: Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden.

IREDELL

Weather: Light to moderate snow.

Snowfall: 5 inches in Mooresville, 7 inches in Statesville.

Roads: I-77 wet with some slushy and icy spots. Secondary roads snow-covered.

Key closings: None reported.

LINCOLN

Weather: Light to moderate snow at 8 a.m.

Snowfall: Generally 5-8 inches, with 5 inches in Lincolnton.

Roads: Snow-covered and slippery.

Key closings: None reported.

MONTGOMERY

Weather: Light rain, temperatures above freezing at 8 a.m.

Snowfall: 1 inch or less of sleet.

Roads: Mostly wet, with some slushy spots.

Key closings: None reported.

RICHMOND

Weather: Light rain at 8 a.m.

Snowfall: None.

Roads: Wet.

Key closings: None.

ROWAN

Weather: Light snow and light sleet at 8 a.m.

Snowfall: 5 inches in Salisbury; amounts range from 3 inches near Granite Quarry to 7 inches near Iredell County.

Roads: I-85 wet with some icy spots. Main roads partially snow-covered. Secondary roads snow-covered.

Key closings: Rowan Library; YMCA.

RUTHERFORD

Weather: Moderate snow at 8 a.m.

Snowfall: 4-6 inches.

Roads: Snow-covered.

Key closings: None reported.

STANLY

Weather: Light rain and light snow at 8 a.m.

Snowfall: No snow in south; up to 3 inches in north near Rowan County.

Roads: Conditions vary greatly. Mostly wet in the south; mostly snow-covered in the north.

Key closings: Stanly County YMCA.

UNION

Weather: Light rain and light snow falling at 8 a.m.

Snowfall: None.

Roads: Mostly wet, with some icy spots in north near Cabarrus County.

Key closings: None reported.

Other news: Blown transformer knocks out power to more than 5,000 customers.

SOUTH CAROLINA

CHESTER

Weather: Light rain falling at 8 a.m.

Snowfall: None.

Roads: Wet.

Key closings: None reported.

CHESTERFIELD

Weather: Cloudy at 8 a.m.

Snowfall: None.

Roads: Wet.

Key closings: None.

LANCASTER

Weather: Light rain falling at 8 a.m.; temperatures near freezing.

Snowfall: None.

Roads: Wet.

Key closings: None.

YORK

Weather: Light rain falling at 8 a.m.

Snowfall: None.

Roads: Wet; a few icy spots near Mecklenburg County line.

Key closings: None.

