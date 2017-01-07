County by county: Roads, snow, closings

Here is a county-by- county look at the impact of the winter storm across the Charlotte region:
MECKLENBURG
Weather: Mix of light snow and freezing rain.
Snowfall: About 1 inch at the airport, ranging up to 4-5 inches near Lake Norman. No snow in southeast Mecklenburg.
Roads: Main roads wet with some slush and icy areas. Secondary roads snow-covered in Huntersville, Cornelius, Davidson and north Charlotte. Secondary roads icy in south Mecklenburg.
Key closings: Mecklenburg Library, Charlotte Regional Farmers Market, uptown Mint Museum.
Other news: Conditions vary greatly from north to south. But sidewalks and side roads are icy across the county.
ALEXANDER
Weather: Light snow at 8 a.m.
Snowfall: 6 inches in Taylorsville.
Roads: Snow-covered.
Key closings: Alexander YMCA
ANSON
Weather: Light rain, with temperatures above freezing.
Snowfall: None.
Roads: Mostly wet.
Key closings: None.
BURKE
Weather: Moderate snow at 8 a.m.
Snowfall: About 8 inches in Morganton, ranging up to 10 inches at Jonas Ridge.
Roads: Snow-covered and slippery.
Key closings: None reported.
CABARRUS
Weather: Light snow and light freezing rain.
Snowfall: Ranges from 1 inch in Harrisburg to 4.5 inches in Concord.
Roads: Main roads partially snow-covered. Secondary roads covered in snow and ice.
Key closings: Concord Mills opens at noon. Cannon YMCA opens at 1 p.m.
CALDWELL
Weather: Moderate snow at 8 a.m.
Snowfall: 7 inches in Lenoir.
Roads: Snow-covered and slippery. That includes U.S. 321.
Key closings: None reported.
CATAWBA
Weather: Moderate snow at 8 a.m.
Snowfall: 7 inches in Hickory. Reports range from 7-9 inches.
Roads: I-40 slushy with some icy spots. Other roads snow-covered.
Key closings: None reported.
CLEVELAND
Weather: Light snow at 8 a.m.
Snowfall: 5-7 inches.
Roads: I-85 partially snow-covered. U.S. 74 partially snow-covered. Other roads covered with snow and ice.
Key closings: None reported.
GASTON
Weather: Light snow at 8 a.m.
Snowfall: 3 inches north of I-85. About 1 inch south of Belmont.
Roads: Main roads wet, with some slushy and icy spots. Secondary roads snow and ice-covered, especially north of I-85.
Key closings: Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden.
IREDELL
Weather: Light to moderate snow.
Snowfall: 5 inches in Mooresville, 7 inches in Statesville.
Roads: I-77 wet with some slushy and icy spots. Secondary roads snow-covered.
Key closings: None reported.
LINCOLN
Weather: Light to moderate snow at 8 a.m.
Snowfall: Generally 5-8 inches, with 5 inches in Lincolnton.
Roads: Snow-covered and slippery.
Key closings: None reported.
MONTGOMERY
Weather: Light rain, temperatures above freezing at 8 a.m.
Snowfall: 1 inch or less of sleet.
Roads: Mostly wet, with some slushy spots.
Key closings: None reported.
RICHMOND
Weather: Light rain at 8 a.m.
Snowfall: None.
Roads: Wet.
Key closings: None.
ROWAN
Weather: Light snow and light sleet at 8 a.m.
Snowfall: 5 inches in Salisbury; amounts range from 3 inches near Granite Quarry to 7 inches near Iredell County.
Roads: I-85 wet with some icy spots. Main roads partially snow-covered. Secondary roads snow-covered.
Key closings: Rowan Library; YMCA.
RUTHERFORD
Weather: Moderate snow at 8 a.m.
Snowfall: 4-6 inches.
Roads: Snow-covered.
Key closings: None reported.
STANLY
Weather: Light rain and light snow at 8 a.m.
Snowfall: No snow in south; up to 3 inches in north near Rowan County.
Roads: Conditions vary greatly. Mostly wet in the south; mostly snow-covered in the north.
Key closings: Stanly County YMCA.
UNION
Weather: Light rain and light snow falling at 8 a.m.
Snowfall: None.
Roads: Mostly wet, with some icy spots in north near Cabarrus County.
Key closings: None reported.
Other news: Blown transformer knocks out power to more than 5,000 customers.
SOUTH CAROLINA
CHESTER
Weather: Light rain falling at 8 a.m.
Snowfall: None.
Roads: Wet.
Key closings: None reported.
CHESTERFIELD
Weather: Cloudy at 8 a.m.
Snowfall: None.
Roads: Wet.
Key closings: None.
LANCASTER
Weather: Light rain falling at 8 a.m.; temperatures near freezing.
Snowfall: None.
Roads: Wet.
Key closings: None.
YORK
Weather: Light rain falling at 8 a.m.
Snowfall: None.
Roads: Wet; a few icy spots near Mecklenburg County line.
Key closings: None.
