Road conditions, highway by highway

State and local officials in North Carolina advise against driving today. But if you must venture out onto the highways, here are conditions on main roads in the Charlotte region Saturday morning. Reports are from the N.C. Highway Patrol, S.C. Highway Patrol, transportation departments in both states, along with local police departments and sheriff’s offices:
I-77
Virginia line to I-85: Snow-covered in spots, with worst conditions in Iredell County.
I-85 to Rock Hill: Mostly wet, with some icy spots.
South of Rock Hill: Mostly wet.
I-85
South Carolina: Partially snow-covered.
S.C. line north to west Charlotte: Partially snow-covered.
West Charlotte to Cabarrus County line: Wet, with some icy spots.
Cabarrus County line northward: Partially snow-covered; worst conditions from Salisbury to Burlington.
I-485
West Mecklenburg: Wet, with some icy spots.
South Mecklenburg: Wet, with some icy spots.
East Mecklenburg: Wet, with some icy spots.
North Mecklenburg: Partially snow-covered.
I-40
Mountains east to Durham: Partially to totally snow-covered and slippery.
East of Durham: Wet, with some icy spots.
U.S. 74
Cleveland, Gaston counties: Partially snow-covered.
West Charlotte: Wet, with some icy spots.
Independence Boulevard: Wet, with some slushy spots.
Union County: Wet, with some slushy spots.
Anson County eastward: Wet.
U.S. 29 (Tryon Street)
North Charlotte: Partially snow-covered.
South Charlotte: Wet, with some icy spots.
Cabarrus County northward: Partially snow-covered.
N.C. 16
Northwest Charlotte, Lincoln County: Partially snow-covered.
Providence Road: Wet, with some slushy spots.
Albemarle Road (N.C. 27)
Mecklenburg: Wet, with some slushy spots.
Cabarrus, Stanly counties: Wet.
South Boulevard
Wet, with some icy spots.
N.C. 51
Mint Hill, Matthews: Wet, with some icy spots.
Charlotte, Pineville: Wet.
Harris Boulevard
Independence Boulevard to Plaza Road: Wet, with some icy spots.
Plaza Road to Northlake area: Partially snow-covered.
Freedom Drive
Near Uptown: Wet, with some icy spots.
Beyond I-85: Partially snow-covered or slushy.
Comments