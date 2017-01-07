Snowpocalypse2017: Charlotte’s hit-and-miss storm sparks social media fun

Some in the Charlotte region awoke this morning to the anticipated winter wonderland. Others had to resort to another favorite winter pastime: Using social media to poke fun at dire forecasts and Southern snow panic.
The capricious nature of the winter storm that swept in Friday night divided the area into haves and have-nots. Both weighed in Saturday morning, as #snowpocalypse2017 hit the top of Charlotte’s Twitter chart.
#snowpocalypse2017 We got it here!! #CLTSnow pic.twitter.com/dkTz1Ket8N— Olivia (@oliviasmadness) January 7, 2017
The fun started even before any snow fell, as people across the Southeast made the traditional bread-and-milk runs.
Gettin' ready for this Charlotte Blizzard like... #CLT #CLTsnow @HarrisTeeter pic.twitter.com/JmJGTKgRMQ— Adam Frazier (@AdamFrazier) January 6, 2017
As the sun rose, many people looked out their window, then checked social media. Whether Friday’s forecast for snow materialized depended on where you live, and the patterns could be baffling.
#CltSnow...Where is the rest of it...I'm waiting pic.twitter.com/cSbjUTVNgo— Mrs.1986 (@Dramatically86) January 7, 2017
But the folks who came up short on snow still had material for their posts.
@anndosshelms @theobserver Blizzard of '17 Survivor pic.twitter.com/ZG2nNwdPX7— Dr Allen Prevette (@DrAllenPrevette) January 7, 2017
@DrAllenPrevette @theobserver @anndosshelms Together, we will survive #MyersParkStrong pic.twitter.com/WbUkaAotJY— Ted Keaton III (@IiiKeaton) January 7, 2017
And flakes continued falling through the morning, so there’s still hope for the snow-deprived.
Ann Doss Helms: 704-358-5033, @anndosshelms
