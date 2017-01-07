Local

January 7, 2017 10:54 AM

#Snowpocalypse2017: Charlotte’s hit-and-miss storm sparks social media fun

By Ann Doss Helms

ahelms@charlotteobserver.com

Some in the Charlotte region awoke this morning to the anticipated winter wonderland. Others had to resort to another favorite winter pastime: Using social media to poke fun at dire forecasts and Southern snow panic.

The capricious nature of the winter storm that swept in Friday night divided the area into haves and have-nots. Both weighed in Saturday morning, as #snowpocalypse2017 hit the top of Charlotte’s Twitter chart.

The fun started even before any snow fell, as people across the Southeast made the traditional bread-and-milk runs.

As the sun rose, many people looked out their window, then checked social media. Whether Friday’s forecast for snow materialized depended on where you live, and the patterns could be baffling.

But the folks who came up short on snow still had material for their posts.

And flakes continued falling through the morning, so there’s still hope for the snow-deprived.

Ann Doss Helms: 704-358-5033, @anndosshelms

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Wrecker in snow

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos