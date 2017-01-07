Saturday Snow

Wrecker driver Mark Blackwell pulls truck from ditch on West Blvd
Snow falls in Cornelius, N.C., on Saturday morning, Jan. 7, 2017.
Birds and a car or two were out in Northeast Charlotte Saturday morning. Several inches of snow coated roads already slick with slush and ice. By Adam Bell - abell@charlotteobserver.com
Icy scenes Saturday morning near Sharon Lane
Bread was a hot ticket at area grocery stores as the first winter storm of the season approaches.
Brian Davis, Senior Mecklenburg County Maintenance Engineer, speaks about preparations for the upcoming storm in a press conference Friday at the NCDOT Rozzelles Ferry Rd. facility.
The Carolina Panthers teamed up with Goodwill Industries on Friday as the team donated tables, chairs, couches and photos to the nonprofit that will help fund job training programs.
WBTV meteorologist Al Conklin with The Charlotte Observer weather forecast for Jan. 06, 2017.