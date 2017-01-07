Winter Storm brings sleet and snow to Charlotte region

Deicing jets at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Wrecker driver Mark Blackwell pulls truck from ditch on West Blvd
Snow falls in Cornelius, N.C., on Saturday morning, Jan. 7, 2017.
A much hyped winter storm disappointed many folks in Charlotte.
Icy scenes Saturday morning near Sharon Lane
Bread was a hot ticket at area grocery stores as the first winter storm of the season approaches.
Brian Davis, Senior Mecklenburg County Maintenance Engineer, speaks about preparations for the upcoming storm in a press conference Friday at the NCDOT Rozzelles Ferry Rd. facility.
