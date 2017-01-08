Charlotte faces deep freeze, with black ice in wake of winter storm

Charlotte-area residents awoke Sunday to some of the coldest temperatures in two years, and forecasters say even colder weather is ahead for the next 24 hours in the wake of the season’s first winter storm.
The frigid temperatures created black ice on sidewalks and roadways across the region, and authorities warned residents to stay home if possible.
“Travel conditions are still hazardous,” N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper said at a Saturday afternoon news conference. “We’ve lost too many lives recently during hazardous weather conditions and disasters, when people have gotten in their cars and driven when they should not have.”
Temperatures at daybreak Sunday were mostly in the low teens, but readings ranged as low as 5 degrees in Salisbury and 3 degrees in Lexington. Charlotte’s 7 a.m. reading was 17 degrees, but the National Weather Service recorded an unofficial low of 14 a short time earlier.
Sunday’s high is only expected to reach 29 degrees in Charlotte, with a Monday morning low forecast of 10. That would be the coldest reading in Charlotte since it dropped to 7 degrees on Feb. 20, 2015. And that will create additional black ice problems Monday, which could prompt school closings across the region.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials will have a difficult decision, because while little or no snow fell in the southern part of Mecklenburg County, up to 5 inches was reported in the north.
Even areas not affected significantly by the storm that brought up to 10 inches of snow to North Carolina were shivering Sunday morning. The Sunday morning forecast low in Myrtle Beach was 19 degrees – the coldest in two years.
But forecasters said they expected the coldest readings to be in areas where snow and ice was on the ground. Authorities warned that the combination of cold and wind would be especially dangerous in the N.C. mountains, where wind chills as low as minus-15 degrees are expected Sunday.
That type of cold can cause frostbite on unexposed flesh within 30 to 45 minutes.
Many stay home
Some of the wintry mix melted Saturday afternoon but quickly refroze in the evening.
Road crews tried to treat highways, and N.C. transportation officials said they’d gone through 32,000 tons of de-icing material by late afternoon.
Some heeded authorities’ requests for people to stay home.
Citing concerns about fans driving on bad roads, officials at N.C. State and the University of North Carolina called off their scheduled men’s basketball game Saturday night in Chapel Hill. It was rescheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.
Many churches across the Charlotte region have canceled all or part of their Sunday schedules.
There were no immediate reports of vehicle crashes overnight due to ice, but Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police reported they were dealing with an overturned car about 6 a.m. Sunday on the Billy Graham Parkway at Tyvola Road. It was not clear if black ice was a factor in that incident.
2 rescued in mountains
In the N.C. mountains west of Asheville, crews successfully rescued two lost hikers Saturday evening in the Shining Rock Wilderness Area of Pisgah National Forest. The hikers had not been seen since they began their hike Wednesday.
The two hikers were able to contact authorities Friday morning by cell phone, saying they were not hurt but were lost. Their phone went dead after that.
An N.C. Air National Guard helicopter with thermal imaging equipment spotted the two hikers late Saturday afternoon but had to leave the scene because it was low on fuel.
Another National Guard helicopter found the hikers Saturday evening, and a rescue crew including Charlotte Fire Department members rescued the two people.
There was no immediate word on their condition, but authorities said the hikers were without food and water and were very cold.
“With below-zero temperatures expected, time was running out,” N.C. Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry told WLOS-TV of Asheville on Saturday evening.
Not much melting Sunday
Local and state officials said they hoped to use the minimal Sunday afternoon heating to clear as much snow and ice off roads as possible, with students and workers heading back to school and jobs Monday.
That task won’t be easy.
Forecast highs in many places Sunday afternoon won’t even reach 30 degrees.
That won’t melt much of the snow, which ranged from a dusting south of Charlotte to 2 or 3 inches in Charlotte’s Highland Creek area and 5.5 inches in Huntersville, according to the National Weather Service.
Accumulations of 8-11 inches were common in Cleveland, Lincoln, Iredell, Catawba, Caldwell and Rowan counties.
State officials reported more than 700 crashes Saturday, well above the usual number, but no fatalities as of the evening.
Duke Energy officials succeeded in restoring power to most of the 27,000 customers affected by outages Saturday. About 10,000 of those outages were in Mecklenburg and Union counties.
At daybreak Sunday, fewer than 100 outages were reported in the two counties, although nearly 1,000 customers were without power in Gaston County.
Time Warner Cable internet and cable outages also were reported Saturday in Charlotte.
Flight schedules affected
Officials at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and with the airlines struggled Saturday evening and Sunday morning to rebook passengers, after more than 60 delayed and about 180 canceled flights out of Charlotte on Saturday.
As the storm system moved up the East Coast, it also affected flights in and out of Raleigh, Norfolk, Richmond, Washington, Baltimore, Atlantic City, Philadelphia, New York City, Hartford and Boston.
The runway at Concord Regional Airport was closed for a time Saturday as crews treated the airfield for snow and ice.
Fewer than 10 percent of flights leaving Charlotte were affected by delays or cancellations Sunday morning, according to Flight Stats. But airport officials advised passengers to check with their airlines before leaving home.
