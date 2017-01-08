County-by-county look at roads, Monday closings

The extended bout of wintry weather continues to cause road problems across the region. In addition, it is causing a number of closings and delayed openings for Monday.
Mecklenburg
Roads: Mostly clear, except north of Harris Boulevard. Main roads in the north are clear, with some icy spots. Secondary roads partially snow-covered.
Schools: Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools will be closed Monday. Other closings include Community Christian, Davidson Day, KIPP Charlotte, Lake Norman Charter, Queens Grant Charter, Sugar Creek Charter and Victory Christian.
College closings are Johnson & Wales and Pfeiffer-Charlotte.
Hickory Grove Christian and Northside Christian schools will open on two-hour delays.
Other notes: Charlotte city offices will be open, and trash pickup will be on a normal schedule.
Alexander
Roads: Main roads wet with some icy spots. Secondary roads partially snow-covered and treacherous.
Schools: Alexander County schools and Alexander Christian closed.
Anson
Roads: Mostly wet, but some icy spots reported north of Wadesboro.
Schools: Anson County schools on three-hour delay.
Avery
Roads: Main roads wet with some snow and ice covered spots. Secondary roads snow-covered.
Schools: Avery County schools closed. Lees-McRae College opening at noon.
Other notes: Ski resorts operating at full capacity, with parking lots and access roads cleared.
Burke
Roads: I-40 wet with a few slippery spots. Main highways wet with some icy spots. Secondary roads wet to partially snow-covered and slippery.
Schools: Burke County schools closed. Morganton Day opening on a two-hour delay.
Cabarrus
Roads: Main roads wet, but icy patches expected Monday morning. Secondary roads mostly wet with some slushy and icy spots.
Schools: Cabarrus County schools, Kannapolis schools, Cabarrus Charter, Kannapolis Christian and Covenant Classical closed.
Caldwell
Roads: U.S. 321 mostly wet. Other main roads wet with some icy patches. Secondary roads mostly snow-covered and treacherous.
Schools: Caldwell County Schools closed.
Other notes: County government offices opening two hours late.
Catawba
Roads: I-40, U.S. 321 and other main routes wet, but some icing expected Monday morning. Other state routes wet with some icy patches. Secondary roads partially snow-covered.
Schools: Catawba County Schools, Hickory Schools, Newton-Conover Schools and Hickory Day closed.
Other notes: Newton city offices opening on a two-hour delay.
Cleveland
Roads: I-85 and U.S. 74 wet, but some icy patches expected Monday morning. Other main routes wet with some icy patches. Roads especially bad in northern part of county.
Schools: Cleveland County schools, Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy and Cleveland Community College closed.
Other notes: Cleveland County court system open, but jurors need not report until Tuesday.
Gaston
Roads: Wet, with black ice expected Monday morning. Roads in the Bessemer City, Cherryville and Dallas areas have icy patches.
Schools: Gaston County schools, Cramerton Christian, Mountain Island Charter and Piedmont Community Charter closed.
Iredell
Roads: I-77 and I-40 wet with some slush-covered spots. Other U.S. routes wet with some icy patches. State routes wet with some ice and snow-covered spots. Secondary roads partially snow-covered.
Schools: Iredell-Statesville schools, Mooresville schools, Statesville Christian and Mitchell Community College closed.
Other notes: County government offices will open two hours late.
Lincoln
Roads: N.C. 16 wet, but black ice expected to form Monday morning. Other main routes wet with some icy spots. Secondary roads mostly wet, but snow-covered and icy patches reported in shaded areas.
Schools: Lincoln County schools and Lincoln Charter closed.
Montgomery
Roads: Wet with some icy spots. Black ice expected to develop overnight. Secondary roads clear, but with some icy spots.
Schools: Montgomery County schools, Montgomery Community College closed.
Other notes: The state’s first traffic fatality related to the storm was reported Sunday on I-73.
Richmond
Roads: Mostly clear, but isolated icy spots reported.
Schools: Richmond County schools opening on a two-hour delay.
Rowan
Roads: I-85 and U.S. routes wet with some slushy and icy patches. Secondary roads wet to snow-covered in spots. Many slick spots reported across the county.
Schools: Rowan-Salisbury schools closed through Tuesday.
Other notes: Rowan Transit will not operate Monday.
Stanly
Roads: Mostly wet, except wet with some icy patches north of Albemarle.
Schools: Stanly County schools, Carolina Christian, Gray Stone Day and Pfeiffer University closed.
Union
Roads: Mostly clear, but some icy patches reported, especially in northern part of county.
Schools: Union County schools and Wingate University opening on a two-hour delay.
South Carolina
Lancaster
Roads: Mostly clear, but black ice expected to form Monday morning.
Schools: Lancaster County schools open on a two-hour delay.
York
Roads: Mostly clear, but black ice expected to form Monday morning. Roads near the Cherokee County line have more numerous icy spots.
Schools: Public schools opening on a two-hour delay.
