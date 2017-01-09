How are Charlotte Uptown streets for my return to work Monday morning?

Travel lanes of Charlotte’s uptown streets are largely free of ice and snow, but curb lanes may still be an issue.
Sidewalks are likely to have ice, in cases where businesses didn’t take responsibility over the weekend for removing the snow that fell outside their doors.
Curbside parking and parking lot entrances could be challenging in some areas, due to ice that was pushed to the sides of travel lanes and has been slow to melt.
Traffic should be lessened, due to cancellation of classes today for the Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools.
Interstates in Mecklenburg, Anson, Cabarrus, Stanly and Union counties are 100 percent clear, and approximately 95-100 percent of primary routes are clear of snow and ice.
