So where was it coldest last night in the region? The arctic prize goes to...

We were warned for days that it was going to be dangerously cold Sunday night.
So where was it coldest place in our area, and how low did it get?
Salisbury in Rowan County. Temperatures dropped to 4 degrees there overnight, based on unofficial morning lows courtesy of the National Weather Service. And it will be 19 degrees there tonight, suggesting folks there should consider moving.
By comparison, Charlotte’s 14 degrees Sunday night was practically toasty. (The predicted low in Charlotte tonight is 20 degrees.)
Here are some of the other lows reported in the region:
15 degrees in Rock Hill.
14 degrees in Gastonia and Shelby.
13 degrees in Hickory.
12 degrees in Wadesboro.
10 degrees in Statesville and Taylorsville.
9 degrees in Albemarle. (It’s predicted to be 17 degrees tonight.)
6 degrees in Lincolnton. (It’s predicted to be 20 tonight.)
