Suspicious package forces street closures around Rock Hill post office

A suspicious package reportedly arrived at a post office in Rock Hill Monday morning, forcing nearby road closures, including Main Street.
The package was reported to police before 10:45 a.m. at the post office on South Wilson Street, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
Roads in the vicinity were closed off.
Black St and Main St in vicinity of main Post Office are closed due to a suspicious package incident. Will notify when roads reopen— Rock Hill PD (@rockhillpd) January 9, 2017
