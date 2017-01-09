Local

January 9, 2017 11:10 AM

Suspicious package forces street closures around Rock Hill post office

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

A suspicious package reportedly arrived at a post office in Rock Hill Monday morning, forcing nearby road closures, including Main Street.

The package was reported to police before 10:45 a.m. at the post office on South Wilson Street, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.

Roads in the vicinity were closed off.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

