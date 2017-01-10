South Pointe student charged with attempted murder in Rock Hill shooting

A South Pointe High School student has been charged with three counts of attempted murder in connection with a Dec. 1 shooting at a Rock Hill home, according to a police report.
Jerrimyhia Roach, 17, was arrested Friday at the school, the report says.
Officers went to a home in the area of Constance Way in Rock Hill on Dec. 1, after learning shots were fired into the residence, the report states. Officers noted a bullet hole in a front window on the first floor of the home and another hole in the front wall of the second floor, according to the report.
The resident told police she had not heard the gun shots, but did hear glass breaking and hitting the floor, the report said.
One of the people in the home told police that he saw a white 1980s model Oldsmobile driving through the neighborhood, and that shots were fired from that car on Monroe Street. Officers found shell casings in the road, and they found and searched the Oldsmobile, but did not find any evidence related to the Constance Way incident, the report said.
Detectives determined Roach had been involved in the Constance Way shooting and arrested him at the school, the report states.
Further details about the shooting were not available.
Roach also has been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18, the report says.
