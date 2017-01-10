Yep, that really is a Clemson University flag atop the S.C. Statehouse Tuesday

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has ordered a Clemson University flag be flown over the Statehouse Tuesday, Jan. 10, in honor of the Tigers' national football championship over powerhouse Alabama.
The honor is the latest in a series of tributes to the team, which started early Tuesday morning when the Empire State Building was lighted in Clemson orange after the surprising National Championship victory
“I'm a proud Clemson alum, I'm a proud governor, and I'm a proud South Carolinian,” the governor said in a statement.
"Clemson showed their heart and humility throughout the entire season, and in an unforgettable national championship victory, they reminded us that, with faith and hard work, anything is possible. That's what defines South Carolina."
It’s not the first time such an honor has been extended in the state. Previous national championship teams honored with flags flown over the Statehouse include: Clemson University football (1981), University of South Carolina baseball (2010, 2011) and Coastal Carolina University baseball (2016).
