Michael Elder, CEO of Charlotte’s Goodwill, will retire June 30

Michael Elder is retirement as president and CEO of Charlotte’s Goodwill on June 30.
Elder has been head of the nonprofit more than 40 years.
Goodwill’s executive board will conduct a search for the next president & CEO with the assistance of local search firm Anderson & Associates and Goodwill Industries International, Inc.
Elder began his career at Goodwill Industries of Charlotte in December 1976 – 11 years after its inception in 1965 – and soon after changed its name to Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont to reflect the breath of its mission and scope of services to the region spanning North and South Carolina.
Since that time, Elder has grown the organization from 61 employees to nearly 800, and expanded operations from two counties in North Carolina (Mecklenburg and Gaston) to operations in eight counties of North and South Carolina (Mecklenburg, Gaston, Lincoln, Cleveland, Cabarrus, Union, York, Lancaster).
Goodwill expanded its retail footprint from three stores in 1976 to 24 stores in 2017, and grew from a $532,000 annual operating budget to more than $60 million annually.
In addition to its retail stores, the organization also launched five new business enterprises during Elder’s tenure to support the mission by generating revenue, creating jobs and offering job training.
“Michael has been a remarkable servant leader in the region over the past 40 years, and we’re forever grateful for his service to our community,” said a statement from Sara Garces Roselli, chair of the Board of Directors of Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont.
“By dedicating his career to the mission of Goodwill, the organization has experienced tremendous growth, and in turn given hope to thousands of individuals living in poverty, who are working to achieve greater personal and economic independence.”
Currently, 81 percent of individuals seeking services at Goodwill had an average household income of less than $20,000, and 71 percent of those had an average household income of less than $10,000.
Over the course of Elder’s 40-year tenure, Goodwill has committed its mission to serving those with significant barriers to employment, and assisted 189,602 local job seekers with preparing for and finding meaningful, stable employment in order to support themselves and their families.
