Man shot for allegedly trying ram trooper is indicted, while trooper exonerated

A Gastonia man who was seriously wounded on Dec. 27 trying to back into a state trooper’s patrol car has been indicted on assault charges, while the officer who pulled the trigger has been cleared of wrong doing, reports the Gaston Gazette.
Jeremy Terrell Lewis, 31, was indicted by a Gaston County Grand Jury on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
The officer involved in the shooting, Trooper Christopher Wade, was conducting a routine traffic stop on Dec. 27, when Lewis attempted to flee by driving up an embankment, reported the Gazette. Lewis then allegedly backed up, rammed the trooper’s car and tried to pin Wade between his vehicle and the patrol car. The trooper fired into the car, striking Lewis, media outlets have reported.
Lewis is a felon and allegedly had a gun on the floorboard of his Honda Accord when he was pulled over, the Gazette reported. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with serious injuries, it was reported.
Wade joined the Highway Patrol in March and had just been released from training on Dec. 23, the Gazette reported.
