PETA shows newly vegan Franklin Graham that he can still eat the almighty Oreo

The vegan world is apparently rushing to the aid of new convert Franklin Graham – and avowed Quarter Pounder lover – hoping to keep the son of the Rev. Billy Graham among their ranks for more than a few weeks.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, seems particularly tickled to have a conservative evangelist in the fold, and recently sent Graham a “starter kit” of vegan foods.
He proudly displayed the groceries in a Tweet, but did raise one issue that most Americans would surely wonder about.
“Wow, I didn’t know Oreo cookies were vegan,” Franklin said, giving a thumbs up to the camera.
Well, Franklin, it’s apparently true. The Web site Spoonunversity.com lists Oreos among the 30 Foods You Probably Didn’t Know Were Vegan. They do not contain any animal product ingredients, though some critics say there could be trace amounts of milk in some of the associated product lines (like milk chocolate).
Thank you @PETA for the starter kit for my #vegan diet. Wow—didn't know @Oreo cookies were vegan! pic.twitter.com/VTXYuaXluP— Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) January 6, 2017
Jell-O is also on the list, along with such staples as Pillsbury Crescent Rolls, Ritz Crackers, unfrosted Pop Tarts, Nutter Butters, Nabisco Grahams and Krispy Kreme Glazed Cherry Pies.
Graham, 64, announced on Facebook that he was going vegan in the new year for health reasons. And he has been tweeting out photos of his vegan meals to prove it.
“I would love to get down to the weight I was...as a freshmen in college. The problem is, I love Quarter Pounders with cheese, barbecued ribs, brisket, steak and I find I don’t do very well at moderation. Therefore, beginning January 1, I’m going to try something drastic – I’m going on a vegan diet.”
The Washington Post has lauded Graham for the move, writing a recent article about how all Christians should be vegans. “The Bible is clear,” the article says, “and early Christians understood it: Animals are meant to be our companions, not our food.”
Lunch on a snowy day 7 of my #vegan diet was great. Stir fried vegetables, fried rice w/out egg & unsweet tea. pic.twitter.com/jJUI6vM7Tc— Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) January 7, 2017
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments