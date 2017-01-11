When does Donald Trump’s press conference start today?

President-elect Donald Trump’s first press conference since the election will be at 11 a.m. Eastern time Wednesday, from Trump Tower in New York.
The press event comes just a day after national media began covering a supposedly secret briefing Trump received about how Russian officials have collected salacious details on his activities for purpose of blackmail. The Web site BuzzFeed has the report, which Trump says is made up of fake news and “a witch hunt” aimed at discrediting him.
Among the topics predicted to come up are opposition to his appointees, repealing the Affordable Care Act, the proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall and business conflicts of interest.
The press conference will be broadcast live on most cable news and network TV channels.
Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is "A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE." Very unfair!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017
