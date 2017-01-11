Thousands expected Saturday at Charlotte’s 31st Martin Luther King Jr parade

The Southeast’s largest celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. begins Saturday, Jan. 14, with three days of free, family friendly events designed to promote inclusiveness in our community.
Among the most popular parts of the Carolinas HealthCare System MLK National Holiday Celebration is a parade along Tryon Street that will start at 10 a.m. Saturday. It begins at 9th Street, ends two hours later at Stonewall Street and will include more than 100 community organizations, marching bands and step and drill teams.
Highlights will include floats with the student winners of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools’ MLK Art and Writing Contests and local performance groups. Thousands of people attended last year’s parade.
“Our community continues to heal after last September’s protests and demonstrations,” said a statement from LaWana Mayfield, a Charlotte City Council member and co-chair of the event’s organizing committee.
“The MLK weekend is an opportunity to recognize the grassroots leaders who are addressing the frustration expressed by the demonstrators, while we also celebrate the growing diversity of our city and county.”
Hands On Charlotte will be honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., by organizing multiple service projects for hundreds of volunteers on and around the holiday that bears his name.
These projects not only deliver valuable assistance to nonprofit organizations, schools and other service providers around the area, but also allow participants to kick off the New Year by reflecting on the meaning of Dr. King’s life of service for today’s America.
Family-friendly service activities include sorting donated winter coats, assembling pencil pouches and designing bookmarks for classrooms and decorating adoption bandanas for shelter dogs. Donations will also be collected to benefit partner agencies. Items accepted may include coats, school supplies, non- perishable food items, books, housewares, etc.
Students from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will honor the legacy of Dr. King’s advocacy of nonviolent protests through poetry, dance and works of art. That program, held on Monday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m. inside the Halton Theater at Central Piedmont Community College, allows students to connect Dr. King’s legacy with current events. It is the culminating event for Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s holiday festivities.
The 2017 Carolinas HealthCare System MLK National Holiday Celebration will also include:
- Hands On Charlotte’s MLK Call to Service, a drop-in community service event beginning at noon on Saturday, Jan. 14, at three locations: East Mecklenburg High School, Piedmont Open IB Middle School and Blythe Elementary School. The event benefits several Charlotte-Mecklenburg nonprofits.
- MLK March of Commitment, beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, from First Ward Elementary School. Participants in the march to Marshal Park will be asked to chant or sing the themes and ideas they view as important to Charlotte's move toward a more just community. The March will be followed by the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Marshall Park.
- On Monday, Jan.16, 2017, the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture will have film screenings, community discussions on race and identity, dance classes, art workshops and more for its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday celebration. The Center will open its doors from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., extending hours for visitors to enjoy the slate of activities. This day also marks the final look at current exhibitions on display. Local artists Nellie Ashford and Charles Farrar will lead guided tours of their work throughout the day. Presented by Food Lion, this free, family-friendly event is open to the public and is designed for residents of all ages. Six Food Lion gift cards will also be awarded to participants during the activities. Details, visit ganttcenter.org.
Organizing partners of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg MLK National Holiday Celebration include Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Mecklenburg Park and Recreation, Johnson C. Smith University, Hands On Charlotte and members of the faith community. Events are sponsored by Carolinas HealthCare System. Additional support has been provided by Food Lion and McDonalds.
For the full schedule, visit http://charlottenc.gov/crc/mlkevents/Pages/default.aspx
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments