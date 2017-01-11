Johnson C. Smith selects search firm to help find next president

A firm has been chosen to help conduct a national search for Johnson C. Smith University’s next president.
The executive search firm Isaacson, Miller was selected to help find the successor to Ronald Carter, who plans to leave the university in June, said Shirley Hughes, chair of Johnson C. Smith’s board of trustees and presidential search committee.
Isaacson, Miller is the nation’s largest higher education executive search firm and has recruited leadership for leading colleges and universities, including historically black schools such as Spelman College, Dillard University and Howard University, Hughes said Wednesday.
Consultants from Isaacson, Miller will be on the JCSU campus Thursday and Friday to hear from select faculty, students alumni and others.
Search updates will be posted at https://www.jcsu.edu/presidentsearch.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
