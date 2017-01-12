South Pointe High School student taken to Piedmont Medical after taking unknown substance

1:53 Raw video: Clemson celebrates national championship Pause

0:43 Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season

2:52 Carl Edwards steps away from racing

1:11 Live From The Double Door Inn Trailer

1:01 Goodwill gets Panthers furniture

1:26 Charlotte meets Clayton Wilcox

1:43 First look at the National Museum of African American History and Culture

0:23 Weddington Warriors are 3AA champions

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy