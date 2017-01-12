South Pointe High School student taken to Piedmont Medical after taking unknown substance

A South Pointe High School student received medical care Tuesday at Piedmont Medical Center after taking an unidentified substance she bought at the school, according to a Rock Hill police report.
The Rock Hill school district confirmed that the woman involved is a student.
The student’s father told police he got a call from the school around 9 a.m. Tuesday that his daughter was being transported by emergency medical services to Piedmont Medical Center, the report states. The student told police she bought “a bar” of the unidentified substance Monday at the school, the report says.
The type of substance involved was not listed on the police report.
She told police she was charged $30 for the substance and that the person who sold it to her was a well-known marijunana and pill dealer at South Pointe, the report states. The person who sold her the drug was not identified.
The case is being investigated. No further details were available.
