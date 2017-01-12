Temps rocket into 70s Friday, which old wives’ tale says will make us sick. Will it?

Charlotte temperatures are going from the low teens on Monday to the 70s on Friday. Then on Saturday, the high will be back down to only 49 degrees.
So, should we be worried about that old wives’ tale of drastic temperature swings causing people to get sick?
The short answer is “No.” Unless you have asthma or emphysema, in which case experts say you’re more likely to experience symptoms. Allergies can also be aggravated by changes in the seasons and weather.
It’s not drastic weather swings that get people sick, according to the experts on scienceprofonline.com. It’s exposure to a pathogen of some kind. That exposure becomes easier in the winter months, because people tend to stay inside, in close proximity of other sick people, experts say.
But it doesn’t become easier to get sick just because it suddenly got hot or vice versa.
So where does the Old Wives’ tale come from? It might be tied to centuries old concerns about the warm-weather rebound of disease spreading hosts, such as mosquitoes, rats and fleas.
In any case, the best way to avoid getting sick Friday, experts say, is to stay well hydrated, wash your hands, cover your mouth when you cough, and get plenty of sleep.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments