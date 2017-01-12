Overnight mobile home fire leaves one dead in Clover

A man has died in an overnight fire in a mobile home near Clover, said Trent Farris, public information officer with the York County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials are investigating the death, he said. The fire happened at 5900 block of Oakridge Road at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday.
A family member called in the fire, but did not know if the man was inside, Faris said. Firefighters found him deceased in the home.
“The best we can tell at this point, the fire appears to be accidental,” Faris wrote.
The Bethel Volunteer Fire Department responded.
The man has not yet been identified.
Check back for further details.
Comments