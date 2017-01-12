Rock Hill police find body, say man may have been struck by train

Rock Hill police are investigating whether a train struck a pedestrian early Wednesday, after a body was found near the tracks on the 1200 block of East White Street.
Officers believe a male pedestrian was trespassing on the tracks of the Norfolk Southern rail lines and was possibly struck at about 4:45 A.M. Wednesday.
There were no witnesses to the incident, officials said in a statement. The victim was discovered lying on the track at about 6 p.m. Wednesday by a passerby. This incident remains under investigation.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
