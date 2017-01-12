Local

January 12, 2017 9:52 AM

Rock Hill police find body, say man may have been struck by train

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

Rock Hill police are investigating whether a train struck a pedestrian early Wednesday, after a body was found near the tracks on the 1200 block of East White Street.

Officers believe a male pedestrian was trespassing on the tracks of the Norfolk Southern rail lines and was possibly struck at about 4:45 A.M. Wednesday.

There were no witnesses to the incident, officials said in a statement. The victim was discovered lying on the track at about 6 p.m. Wednesday by a passerby. This incident remains under investigation.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Citizen’s Facebook video of erratic driver leads to DWI arrest.

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos