Charlotte pair charged with trying to sell fake money to undercover cop

Gaston County Police have charged a Charlotte couple with trying to sell an undercover officer $10,000 in counterfeit cash on Wednesday, according to the Gaston Gazette.
Dawayne Lendez House, 32, and Lajarika Marie Blakeney are accused of trying to make the deal with an officer from the Dallas Police Department, the Gazette reported. The money was in denominations of $1, $5, $20, $50 and $100 bills, the Gazette reported.
House was also allegedly in possession of cocaine and marijuana when arrested, it was reported. Both face multiple charges that include possessing a forged instrument, uttering a forged instrument and conspiring to commit felony larceny, the Gazette reported.
Bond was set at $750,000 for House, according to the Gaston County Jail’s Web site. It was unclear if a bond had been set for Blakeney.
Mecklenburg County Jail records show House was arrested three times last year: Twice for parole violations and a third time for possession of marijuana, driving with a revoked license, resisting arrest and possession of a stolen vehicle.
