School offering $1 million in free training to former ITT Tech students

A vocational school in Columbia, S.C., is offering $1 million in free training out of pocket to students affected by the closing of ITT Technical Institute campuses across the country, including two in Charlotte last year.
ITT Tech, one of the nation’s largest for-profit educational companies, closed all of its campuses in September amid accusations of widespread fraud and abuse, The New York Times reported.
Training Concepts announced that it will award up to 200 eligible students as much as $5,000 in scholarships for tuition to be used toward any eligible training classes. Awards are first-come, first-serve after eligibility is verified, the school said.
All classes must be completed by Dec. 31, and scholarships are non-transferable.
The school said it offers technical training, “so those that were studying at ITT are now able to pick up where they left off in order to receive certifications in the field.”
Training Concepts also is looking to help veterans who were impacted, “as many of them used their GI bills to pay for school without getting that money back.”
Apply for the free training at http://www.trainingconcepts.com/giveback/.
