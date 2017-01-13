Looking to get a teen out of the house? Carowinds hiring for summer

High school and college students, teachers and adults looking for summer work should head to Carowinds, which is looking for fill 4,000 positions for the 2017 season. (Applicants need to be at least 15.)
To see current job openings and submit your application, visit carowinds.jobs to begin the hiring process (in-person pre-screening also required), or stop by Carowinds’ employment office at: 14523 Carowinds Boulevard, Charlotte, to complete an application and pre-screening.
Applicants must be at least 15.
The offices are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For questions about employment opportunities, please call (704) 587-9006 or email us at jobs@carowinds.com.
For those who love the big stage and bright lights, auditions for Carowinds’ live shows will be held on the following dates: Saturday, Feb. 4, Sunday, Feb. 5 and Saturday, Feb. 11, with registration from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The park’s entertainment department is seeking male and female comedic actors and variety performers. Also, skilled singers and dancers are needed for our children’s shows and night-time dance parties. And, individuals meeting a 4 foot 5 inch to 5 foot 2 inch height requirement are needed to portray our costumed mascot characters.
Jobs are available in the following departments:
· Admissions
· Aquatics
· Cash Services
· Entertainment
· Food and Beverage
· Games
· Guest Services
· Human Resources
· Maintenance
· Marketing
· Merchandise
· Park Services
· Rides
· Safety and Security
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
