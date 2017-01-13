Rowan County commissioners talk of building their own convention center

Rowan County commissioners are divided on whether that county needs a convention center like Charlotte, reports the Salisbury Post.
Some commissioners question whether Rowan County could attract enough events to make it worthwhile, while others are concerned local hotels couldn’t handle the influx of people, it was reported.
“We shouldn’t be limited by what we’ve got now,” said Commissioner Chairman Greg Edds, according to the Post. “We need to start thinking bigger. That’s our problem. We stood at the interstate with a ‘go around’ sign. ‘Y’all go on around, don’t come here.’ I won’t accept that at all.”
Commissioners met Thursday and discussed a feasibility study to help settle the question, reported the Post. If the board approves a study, it would be the second one in recent history. The Salisbury City Council completed a convention center study in the mid-2000s. Currently, there is no city-owned convention center, the Post reported.
Talk of creating a county convention center was prompted by news that a county-owned site currently rented out for group events (the former Salisbury Mall) is in need of $22 million in improvements, the Post reports.
