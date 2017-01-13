Local

January 13, 2017 9:10 AM

Only one lane of I-85 south open in Rowan County Friday morning after crash

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

A serious crash shut down all but one lane of Interstate 85 southbound in Salisbury at 9 a.m. Friday, according to the Observer’s new partner WBTV.

At least two people were injured in the crash, which happened near mile marker 78.

A medical helicopter landed on the interstate just before 9 a.m. There's no word on what caused the crash, but we know two people were pinned in a minivan, it was reported.

WBTV suggests detouring at Exit 79, turn right, head left through Spencer, and get back onto Iinterstate 85 at Exit 76.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

New planetarium in Charlotte

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos