Only one lane of I-85 south open in Rowan County Friday morning after crash

A serious crash shut down all but one lane of Interstate 85 southbound in Salisbury at 9 a.m. Friday, according to the Observer’s new partner WBTV.
At least two people were injured in the crash, which happened near mile marker 78.
A medical helicopter landed on the interstate just before 9 a.m. There's no word on what caused the crash, but we know two people were pinned in a minivan, it was reported.
WBTV suggests detouring at Exit 79, turn right, head left through Spencer, and get back onto Iinterstate 85 at Exit 76.
