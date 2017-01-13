Man killed by train was sleeping between the rails at 5 a.m. when hit

The man found dead along side railroad tracks in Rock Hill Wednesday had apparently been sleeping on the tracks when he was killed, says the Rock Hill police Serious Accident Reconstruction Team.
An identity for the 57-year-old victim had not yet been released Friday morning.
Investigators say he was sleeping on the track bed in between the rails on Jan. 11, and was struck by a passing train about 5 a.m., causing traumatic injuries. He was found near the tracks on the 1200 block of East White Street in Rock Hill.
The man was trespassing on the Norfolk Southern Rail Line at the time he was struck. His identity is being withheld pending notification of family members by the York County Coroners Office.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
