Home search leads police to charge Newton man with sexually exploiting child

A Newton man has been arrested and charged with sexually exploiting a minor after he was implicated by a man arrested weeks ago in Missouri for the same offense.
Newton Police, in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Hickory Police Department, say the arrest came after a search warrant was executed Jan. 11 at the 11th Street home of Donald Eugene Blankenship in Newton.
Officers seized evidence that resulted in Blankenship, 46, being arrested and charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The case is still under investigation with additional charges pending, officials said.
The search warrant was executed as a result of the December arrest of David Lee Perkins, 33, formerly of Newton. Perkins was arrested in Joplin, Missouri, and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor for crimes that occurred in that jurisdiction, officials said.
During the investigation in Missouri, it was discovered that Perkins was also possibly involved in the same type of activity at the E. 11th Street home of Blankenship. The home is owned by Perkins, officials said.
