Huntersville town manager resigns unexpectedly

Huntersville Town Manager Greg Ferguson resigned unexpectedly this week after 10 years on the job.
Ferguson, who has worked for the town since 2000, said he decided to resign effectively immediately.
“I look forward to some downtime with family before deciding what new challenge to pursue,” Ferguson said in a statement on the town’s website.
Ferguson oversaw Huntersville’s tremendous growth, from 27,000 residents to over 55,000. He supported the town’s financial growth, helping move Huntersville from no bond rating to the highest possible AAA rating. And Huntersville invested in more than $45 million in road and other improvement projects and voters approved additional general obligation bonds in 2012, the town said in the statement announcing Ferguson’s resignation
“Greg has been a key part of the town’s growth and economic successes for the last 16 years,” Mayor John Aneralla said in the statement. “We thank him for his service and dedication, and wish him and his family the best.”
Aneralla is scheduled to request that town commissioners appoint assistant town manager Gerry Vincent as interim town manager at their next regular meeting, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Town Hall, 101 Huntersville-Concord Road.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
109 myears in the post.
Comments