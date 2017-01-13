Boys & Girls Clubs throw party to celebrate Family Dollar’s support

Boys & Girls Club alum and celebrity chef Pat Neely and the Charlotte Hornets Honeybee Dancers were among the guests on hand Friday, when the Boys & Girls Clubs of America honored Family Dollar for its history of commitment to at-risk youth.
The event also concluded a national giving campaign that raised more than $350,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs.
The amount includes donations from Family Dollar and Smart Steps to Great Futures and Holiday campaigns. Funds raised will go to the organization, in support of the nearly four million young people served by Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide.
Among the events: Neely hosted a Healthy Lifestyles Trivia Game, the Charlotte Hornets clinic staff held a mini basketball clinic and the Charlotte Honeybee Dancers hosted a dance clinic.
Family Dollar associates and executives kicked the event off with a flash mob.
“At Boys & Girls Clubs of America, we have the unique opportunity to provide resources and tools to empower children and teens, especially those who need it most in many of the local markets Family Dollar serve,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “This shared connection has enhanced our partnership and we are grateful for Family Dollar's commitment to helping us make a positive impact in communities nationwide.”
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Greater Charlotte, which has eight clubs, will receive a share of the $350,000 raised in the campaign, as will other area chapters.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
