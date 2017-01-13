Gallery: Boys ad Girls Club celebrates Family Dollar donation

Hugo, the Charlotte Hornets mascot dances with kids at The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Greater Charlotte after Family Dollar presented the Boys & Girls Clubs of America with a $343,310.45 donation on Friday, January 13, 2017. Supporters, including the Charlotte Hornets clinic staff, team mascot Hugo, and the Charlotte Honeybee Dancers helped to celebrate the event.
Members of the Charlotte Hornets Honeybees listen to a cheer presented by members of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Greater Charlotte on Friday, January 13, 2017. Family Dollar presented the Boys & Girls Clubs of America with a $343,310.45 donation. Supporters, including Pat Neely, a Boys and Girls Club alum and Celebrity Chef,, the Charlotte Hornets clinic staff, team mascot Hugo, and the Charlotte Honeybee Dancers helped to celebrate the event.
Pat Neely, a Boys and Girls Club alum and Celebrity Chef, conducts a game show with some of the club members at The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Greater Charlotte on Friday, January 13, 2017. Family Dollar presented the Boys & Girls Clubs of America with a $343,310.45 donation. Supporters, including Neely, the Charlotte Hornets clinic staff, team mascot Hugo, and the Charlotte Honeybee Dancers helped to celebrate the event.
Club members at The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Greater Charlotte watch as Pat Neely, a Boys and Girls Club alum and Celebrity Chef, conducts a game show at the club on Friday, January 13, 2017. Family Dollar presented the Boys & Girls Clubs of America with a $343,310.45 donation. Supporters, including Neely, the Charlotte Hornets clinic staff, team mascot Hugo, and the Charlotte Honeybee Dancers helped to celebrate the event.
Kaylee Tucker, center, a marketing planner at Family Dollar leads a dance mob after Family Dollar presented the Boys & Girls Clubs of America with a $343,310.45 donation at The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Greater Charlotte on Friday, January 13, 2017. Supporters, including the Charlotte Hornets clinic staff, team mascot Hugo, and the Charlotte Honeybee Dancers helped to celebrate the event.
Kaylee Tucker, right, a marketing planner at Family Dollar leads a dance mob after Family Dollar presented the Boys & Girls Clubs of America with a $343,310.45 donation at The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Greater Charlotte on Friday, January 13, 2017. Supporters, including the Charlotte Hornets clinic staff, team mascot Hugo, and the Charlotte Honeybee Dancers helped to celebrate the event.
Celebrity Chef Pat Neely,left, Matt Martin, VP of Marketing for Family Dollar, Tammy DeBoer, Chief Merchandizing Officer of Family Dollar, and Chad Pascoe, Boys and Girls Club of America National representative, prepare to display a check that was presented by Family Dollar to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Friday, January 13, 2017 at The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Greater Charlotte.
