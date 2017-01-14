Crowds enjoy MLK Day Holiday Parade in Charlotte

Crowds thronged to uptown Charlotte Saturday for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade, the 31st year for the parade through city streets.
More than 100 marching bands, step teams and other organizations joined the event, along with lots of floats. The parade traveled along Tryon Street, beginning at Ninth Street, and ended at Stonewall Street.
Other events for the 2017 Carolinas HealthCare System MLK National Holiday Celebration include a Hands On Charlotte's MLK Call to Service Saturday, an MLK March of Commitment, Sunday and a Monday program where Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students honor King's advocacy of nonviolent protests through poetry, dance and works of art.
More details of the events are on the city’s website.
Comments