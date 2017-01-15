Man, 28, shot, killed by Rock Hill club owner during assault, deputies say

A 28-year-old man died early Sunday after a shooting at The Hideway Club on Baskins Road near Rock Hill, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the 405 Baskins Road site at about 1 a.m. Sunday and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken by Emergency Medical Services to a Charlotte-area hospital, where he died, Trent Faris, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said in a release.
According to the statement from Faris, the victim and several other people were involved in an “altercation” in the club. They were asked to leave and were escorted to the parking lot by club employees.
A short time later, Faris reported, the victim returned to the club and was stopped at the door by the 76-year-old business owner. The owner “was assaulted by the victim in his attempt to re-enter the club,” the release said.
The owner produced a weapon during the assault and fatally shot the victim, Faris reported.
Farris said no one is in custody and no one has been charged as of Sunday morning, and the investigation is continuing.
Further details and the identity of the deceased man were not available early Sunday.
