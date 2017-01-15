Man fatally shot by club owner in Rock Hill, SC

One person is dead from a gunshot wound at a nightclub in Rock Hill early Sunday morning.
The incident happened around 1 a.m. at The Hideaway Club at 405 Baskins Road.
Deputies arrived to find a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said.
Officials said the victim and several other people were involved in a fight. All were asked to leave the club and were escorted to the parking lot by employees.
A short time later, the victim tried to re-enter the club and was stopped by the 76-year-old business owner. The victim then assaulted the owner, police said, so the owner pulled out a gun and fatally shot him.
At this time no one is in custody or charged.
WBTV is the Observer’s news partner.
