Local

January 15, 2017 8:48 PM

Man fatally shot by club owner in Rock Hill, SC

WBTV

One person is dead from a gunshot wound at a nightclub in Rock Hill early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. at The Hideaway Club at 405 Baskins Road.

Deputies arrived to find a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

Officials said the victim and several other people were involved in a fight. All were asked to leave the club and were escorted to the parking lot by employees.

A short time later, the victim tried to re-enter the club and was stopped by the 76-year-old business owner. The victim then assaulted the owner, police said, so the owner pulled out a gun and fatally shot him.

At this time no one is in custody or charged.

WBTV is the Observer’s news partner.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Save Our Health Care Rally

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos