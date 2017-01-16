MLK Day at Gantt brings talks, tours, thunder

Conversations, call-and-response and quilts made up a fraction of the Harvey B. Gantt Center’s MLK Day Celebration Monday, an all-day series of gatherings, tours and talks at the uptown venue.
People young and old moved from rooms showing documentaries of Martin Luther King Jr. and civil rights histories into the center’s current art exhibitions – including “Through My Eyes,” paintings evoking Jim Crow Charlotte by Nellie Ashford and “Quilts and Social Fabric,” featuring traditional African-American and modern works. From there, mid-day, children flocked to the interactive musical storytelling of Mother Minter, complete with rhythm instruments they could play along.
Quentin Talley of OnQ gave an early-afternoon performance inspired by King that mixed a capella singing with oratory and a call and response in which he urged the crowd to higher volume, higher energy.
And artist Mark Doepker spoke about “Allyship through Art,” showing a sculpture, painted with “Black Lives Matter,” he’d attached to the top of his VW Beetle. Doepker, who is white, spoke of the reactions he got as he drove (he took to “getting it out before and after Panthers games”), saying most were positive and describing filing a police report on one man he believes pulled the sculpture off the car in anger.
When asked about other routes creative people could take to show support, Doepker suggested going to marches, donating money – and the Gantt’s Loán Sewer added: “Our challenge as an arts institution (to you) is to bring your friends, who may not know this place is here, who may not know this place is for them.”
The day continues through 5 p.m., with a civil rights time capsule discussion, tours of the current exhibitions (which also include “Shaping the Vessel,” a collection of wood pieces curated by Charlotte’s Charles Farrar) and dance and music performances. Info: www.ganttcenter.org.
Helen Schwab; 704-358-5250
