Now that’s a lot of oatmeal: Food drive meets its goal

A drive to collect oatmeal and other staples for the homeless has met its goal – 1 million pounds of food.
That’s how much donated food members of Myers Park Baptist Church have collected over the past 10 years, church deacon Bob Bishop announced this week.
“It is a wonderful achievement and goes to show what one congregation can do with a little help from their friends,” Bishop said.
For years, Bishop has organized the holiday food drive. The donated oatmeal, flour, grits, canned goods and other nonperishable items go to shelters, food banks and other groups that help the homeless in the Charlotte region.
