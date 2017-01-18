Free Wi-Fi debuts at Mecklenburg County Courthouse

Free high-speed Wi-Fi access is now available at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse, court officials said Wednesday.
Visitors to the courthouse at 832 East 4th St. can now connect to the new “Court Public” network without a password.
“We want the courthouse to be user-friendly and easily accessible,” trial court administrator Todd Nuccio said. “Free Wi-Fi will allow people to conduct whatever business they have, both inside and outside the courthouse.”
Plans to provide Wi-Fi have been in the works for more than a year. The new network has access points installed on every floor of the nine-story courthouse, except for the seventh floor, which has no functioning courtrooms or offices.
When accessing the “Court Public” network, users are responsible for their devices, Nuccio said. As when using any public Wi-Fi, users should keep their data safe and send information only to fully encripted sites, he said. Avoid using mobile apps that require personal or financial information.
The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners approved the Wi-Fi service as part of the fiscal year 2016-17 budget, covering the $59,700 cost. Charter Communications finished installing the Wi-Fi network last weekend.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
