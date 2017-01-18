CMS to host school bus driver job fairs

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will host job fairs for school bus drivers on Thursday and Feb. 15.
The job fairs are scheduled for 3 to 6 p.m. both days at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology, 1430 Alleghany St., Charlotte.
Drivers earn $12.14 an hour working full-time nine months of the year.
Among other requirements, applicants must pass the NC school bus driver written and road tests and have at least six months of professional work experience. The state Division of Motor Vehicles also requires all bus driver applicants to obtain a commercial learner’s permit before scheduling behind-the-wheel training.
“While we are in good shape right now, we are constantly trying to ensure we have enough drivers to cover all buses,” CMS said in announcing the job fairs. “Since we anticipate increasing the number of buses for next year and since it takes so long to become certified, we are being proactive and trying to hire as many as possible now.”
