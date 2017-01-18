Lake Norman area woman wins $4 million in lottery scratch-off game

A Lake Norman area woman became the first $4 million winner in the state lottery’s $4,000,000 Platinum Payout scratch-off game.
Brenda Vinsant of Denver, N.C., bought the $20 ticket at the Sam’s Mart on N.C. 16 in Denver, lottery officials said. She beat odds of 1 in 2.24 million.
“I started shaking and crying,” Vinsant told lottery officials. “I was stunned.”
She claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. Vinsant had the choice of taking a $4 million annuity or a lump sum worth $2.4 million. She chose the lump sum and, after federal and state tax withholdings, received $1,668,030.
Vinsant is still deciding what to do with the money, but plans to make a donation to her church, which lottery officials didn’t name.
$4,000,000 Platinum Payout launched in September with three top prizes of $4 million. Two top prizes remain.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments